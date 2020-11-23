KCATA
(KCTV5 News)

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- RideKC is rolling back some of its transit service due to COVID-19.

That means routes that aren't as widely used will be temporarily canceled

The city recommends using transit services during the pandemic for essential trips only. Those include:

  • Rides for groceries
  • Trips for physical and mental health needs such as appointments and to pick up prescriptions
  • Trips for essential jobs including hospital/medical, grocery/food service, and essential production.

The following routes will be temporarily discontinued effective Nov. 23:

  • 23 23rd Street
  • 29 Blue Ridge Limited
  • 51 Ward Parkway
  • 234 Boardwalk-Antioch
  • 297 Tiffany Springs Flex
  • 340 TMC-Lakewood
  • 535 Liberty-Shoal Creek Express
  • 570 Blue Springs Express
  • 571 71 Highway Express

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.