KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – RideKC confirms a positive test of the coronavirus involving one of their buses from April 1.

RideKC posted a tweet Tuesday night stating that the positive case of COVID-19 is involving the 104 bus.

RideKC confirmed a positive test result of COVID-19 involving the 104 bus on April 1. It is recommended that anyone who rode 104 on Wednesday, April 1, monitor themselves for possible symptoms and contact their healthcare provider. — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) April 8, 2020

Just earlier on Tuesday, officials with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said they will begin to lessen the amount of transit service offered in response to metro stay-at-home orders.

This will start on Saturday and the bus routes based out of Kansas City will run modified services routes, most of which will end at 9 p.m.