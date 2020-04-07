Ride KC
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – RideKC confirms a positive test of the coronavirus involving one of their buses from April 1.

RideKC posted a tweet Tuesday night stating that the positive case of COVID-19 is involving the 104 bus.

Just earlier on Tuesday, officials with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority said they will begin to lessen the amount of transit service offered in response to metro stay-at-home orders.

This will start on Saturday and the bus routes based out of Kansas City will run modified services routes, most of which will end at 9 p.m.

