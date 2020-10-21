KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – RideKC announced Wednesday that one bus operator in October tested positive for the coronavirus in addition to seven bus operators who tested positive in April through September.

RideKC said bus operators drove the following routes on the following dates and times, within the last month:

RideKC has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result for a bus operator who drove between Oct. 13-15. Details are at https://t.co/6tDkMZMdS5. Join us in keeping everyone safe: Wear your mask – it’s required. #MaskUpKC pic.twitter.com/Bj74PNYbwE — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) October 21, 2020

RideKC said they are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Masks are required on board buses and at bus stops

• Plexiglass shields the operator

• Fares are suspended to reduce interaction and contact between customers and bus operators

• Riders boarding at the back door on most buses