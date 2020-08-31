coronavirus 3Drender new generic

RICHMOND, MO (KCTV) – Richmond R-XVI School District ask football players to self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The district posted on their Facebook page Monday night stating they were notified by the Lathrop School District that Richmond football players who played in the game on Friday night may have been exposed to COVID-19.

As a result of the possible exposure, the school district is asking that all Richmond football players who played to self-quarantine and to monitor for symptoms until further notice.

Any player who experiences symptoms should contact their primary care physician.

