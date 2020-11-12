AUSTIN, TX (KCTV) -- Researchers at the University of Texas are studying where people get their health information and if they trust it to be true.
In July, they conducted a nationwide survey on the topic, split between older and younger adults. They found older adults had more accurate factual information about Covid-19 than the younger adults did, to a significant level.
According to researcher Ken Fleishmann, not only did the groups differ on their knowledge, but also where they got their information.
"Older adults had a higher frequency of use and higher trust in mass media, whereas younger adults more heavily relied on social media," Fleishmann said.
The survey found people who prioritized the health of the community had a better understanding of the virus. People who prioritized themselves were less likely to trust the information.
The researchers said they hope the results help officials better understand the people they need to convince to follow health recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.