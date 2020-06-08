KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kids across the country have been out of school now for three months, and the responsibility of teaching shifted to parents during that time. So how did it go? The results of an early study are out and it’s not great news, especially for some students.
Talk to just about any parent and they’ll tell you home schooling is stressful. While parents love having the extra time with their kids, they may be on track for some extra work once school is back in session.
“They seem to like it. They like being at home and not sitting in class,” parent Roman Sherman said.
Sherman has four kids in kindergarten through high school and says even though they stuck to a very strict homeschooling schedule, he and his wife worry they didn’t do enough.
“Sometimes it does get stressful because we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, make sure they’re getting everything in,” Sherman said.
So far, Sherman’s kids’ grades are good, but not everyone has been as fortunate. Researchers at Harvard and Brown looked at the results of an online math program and found that scores varied widely depending on a student’s zip code.
It found that out of 800,000 students, those in lower income zip codes math scores plummeted while students in high income areas remained the same.
Ben Hendricks teaches at Ruskin High and says he’s been worried about how the pandemic will affect his students in a lot of ways, including academically.
“The teacher doesn’t have that interaction with the student so it’s hard for them to gauge what they’re getting and what they’re not getting,” Hendricks said.
That same study found some students could be behind by as much as a third once school starts again, which is about how much classroom time they've missed. It's something teachers in the metro are already thinking about.
“We’re going to have to do a lot of assessments early on and try to figure out where kids are. It’s a long time off of school,” Hendricks said.
Both parents and teachers KCTV5 News talked to say they’re ready for classroom learning to start once again, no matter what it looks like, and that remains to be seen as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.