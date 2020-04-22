KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Research Medical Center nurse died Tuesday night after fighting the coronavirus.
Registered Nurse Celia Yap-Banago worked as a nurse for 40 years in the Kansas City area taking care of patients at Research Medical Center, or RMC.
According to the hospital, Banago died after caring for a patient that was infected with COVID-19.
“She was one of many RNs at the hospital who have expressed concern over inadequate COVID-19 preparation at RMC. Those concerns include insufficient supplies of the optimal personal protective equipment for RNs and other health care workers, delays in notifying nurses of being exposed to a suspected infected patients and staff and expected to continue reporting to work when exposed.”
Nurses from across the region will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at RMC located at 2316 E Meyer Blvd in Kansas City, Missouri, at 8 p.m. to honor the life of Banago and her service.
RMC sent KCTV5 News a statement regarding the loss of Banago.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of our colleague, Celia Yap-Banago, a nearly-40-year nursing veteran at Research Medical Center,” said Ashley McClellan, Research Medical Center Chief Executive Officer. “It is difficult to put into words what Celia means to our hospital and to the countless number of patients she cared for.”
“Celia was beloved by everyone who knew her. Her impact on the nursing profession and to those she worked, with will be everlasting due to the mentorship, training, support and guidance she provided our colleagues.”
“We offer our deepest sympathies to her family and friends, and all who she blessed along the way. We are reminded of the courage she — and our nursing family exhibit every day.”
Banago was scheduled to retire next week.
