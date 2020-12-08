Face mask generic

Public health officials in an Ohio's most populous county are apologizing for telling African-Americans and communities of color to avoid wearing face masks that elicit stereotypes or masks with colors associated with "gang symbolism."

WASHINGTON, DC (KCTV) -- One Republican congressman is calling out some lawmakers for the messages they have chosen to put on their masks.

US Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying face masks worn by some members of the House diminish "the seriousness and decorum of the House floor."

Banks said the best solution is "likely a blanket ban on stylized facemasks."

Speaker Pelosi began requiring face masks for all members and aides on the House floor in late July, after a Republican member of the House, who refused to wear a face covering, tested positive for Covid-19. Right now, members are only allowed to temporarily take off their masks while speaking.

In the letter to the speaker, Banks cited a couple of instances in which he claims two Democratic congressmen may have violated House rules while on the floor last week.

He noted a mask worn by Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, which showed the congressman's campaign logo. Banks also mentioned the face mask worn by Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon. According to Banks, Blumenauer wore a mask covered in marijuana leaves.

Blumenauer later responded to Banks' letter, saying, "We've got a blatantly discriminatory drug policy. We've got a pandemic, during which Republicans have done nothing to help families and small businesses that are desperate. And they're worried about a pattern on a mask? Get a grip."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to comment on the matter.

