KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- President Donald Trump reportedly told major league sports commissioners on Saturday that he expects the NFL should start on time in September.
ESPN reports the president held a conference call with the commissioners of the sports on Saturday afternoon.
There's hope fans could return to arenas and stadiums by August, the report says.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
