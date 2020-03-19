KANSAS' 3RD DISTRICT (KCTV) -- U.S. Representative Sharice Davids released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that she is going to self-quarantine after being exposed to another member of Congress who has COVID-19.
In her statement, she said she is following the guidance from the Attending Physician of Congress and she'll stay home until March 26 out of an abundance of caution.
She said she is feeling well and has not experienced any symptoms. "The Attending Physician said that I'm at very low risk for contracting COVID-19, as are the people I've interacted with recently," she said. "But as I've said before, we all have a role to play in reducing the spread of this virus, and that means self-quarantining when appropriate."
She said she will be teleworking from home.
"I urge everyone to following CDC and local public health guideline, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing, as we work through this together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.