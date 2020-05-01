MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- As businesses prepare to reopen, WaterOne is asking owners to refresh their water if their doors have been closed for weeks in an effort to make sure the water supply is not stale from sitting idle.
Take for example Plato’s Closet in Mission, which has sat empty for weeks like many businesses due to stay-at-home orders.
The husband and wife owners are gearing up to open back up May 11.
Friday was the first day in weeks that employees came back to work to get the family owned store ready for customers.
“We are sanitizing everything, going through with a bleach mixture, Clorox wipes, Fantastik,” Kevin Moxley said. “You name it, we are doing it. Changing all the air filters. Just getting ready.
They will also flush their water to refresh their plumbing system.
According to a WaterOne spokesperson, “Over time, water that has been sitting unused in a building can become cloudy or pick up a stale taste or smell. Depending on the building and its plumbing, Legionella, metal leaching, and other hazards can pose a health risk.”
WaterOne sent a recorded message to business owners and customers. It said: “Before you reopen, run all faucets and fixtures to make sure you are getting the freshest water possible.”
WaterOne recommends going through the building and running each tap one-by-one until the water feels cool. Flush every toilet. Then go back through and run each hot water tap until it gets fully hot.
Moxley and his wife Jill said they are doing everything they can to be ready to finally reopen.
“This is our business,” he said. “We’ve poured everything we have into it. It’s been extremely difficult. We don’t have a paycheck.”
“Please shop local,” they added. “That’s huge for the small business owner.”
For more information from WaterOne, click here.
