JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- May rent is due tomorrow and hundreds of tenants in Kansas City will not be able to pay.
So, many gathered outside the statehouse in Jefferson City today to urge Missouri Governor Mike Parson to institute a rent and mortgage suspension.
There are some protections in place against evictions, but those are very temporary.
Right now, landlords are still able to file eviction cases with the Jackson County Courthouse and, even though in-person court proceedings are not happening right now, eviction hearings are still being scheduled through the phone.
The state and county will not allow sheriff’s office to execute evictions and remove people from their homes yet, but those protections will end on May 15.
Brandy Granados was just starting to feel like things were going well for her family when she lost UPS job in March due to the pandemic. She had that job through a temp agency, so she doesn’t qualify for unemployment.
“I literally have no money coming in right now and the last thing we want is to be homeless again,” she said.
She’s spent the last few weeks stressed about money and fearing eviction while homeschooling her 8-year-old who has special needs.
“I don’t have anybody to watch him or homeschool him so I can work,” she said. “We were able to pay April‘s rent with the stimulus, but with May’s rent coming I don’t know where it’s going to come from.”
Gina Chiala is the executive director and staff attorney for the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom.
“Right now, tenants in Jackson County cannot be evicted,” she said.
However, she explained that although evictions can’t be executed right now, landlords are still able to file cases.
“What we’re doing is we’re gearing up for what we think is going to be a huge tidal wave of evictions,” she said. “There are tons of evictions already pending in the courts now. But, as you said, May rent is due tomorrow and it’s going to get much worse.”
In fact, hundreds of people have received a notice from Jackson County Court Division 29. They are scheduling eviction hearings by phone and threatening a default judgement if you don’t call.
Chiala said many of those people don’t have a phone right now because they couldn’t pay that bill either.
“So, to require a tenant to appear by phone when they may not have the ability to do that means they do not have access to the courts,” Chiala said. “They do not have the financial ability to assert their due process and they don’t have the ability to defend themselves.”
So, when the eviction protections end across Missouri come May 15 “you’re going to see hundreds of tenets suddenly being forced out of their homes by the sheriff’s office,” according to Chiala.
Attorneys, tenants, and even landlords are calling for more action from Governor Parson.
“We think the crash in 2008 was bad,” Granados said. “If we don’t get some kind of rent and mortgage freeze, what’s going to happen this year is going to make 2008 look like a holiday.”
Governor Parson did announce some relief in his daily briefing today, including $9.4 million from a federal program that can be used for eviction prevention assistance.
