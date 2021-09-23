JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson posted about a registered nurse and mother of four who won big in the state's vaccine lottery.
The governor says Rebecca White of Steelville won in the first round of the MO VIP program.
"Rebecca, who is also immunosuppressed, was in the middle of her high-risk pregnancy with twin girls when she chose to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the governor said.
“I got the vaccine for my family,” White said. “Now I have four kids, and I want to be around for them. I was susceptible to bad outcomes if I were to get COVID-19, and I wanted to protect my babies as much as I could.”
Her daughters are now two months old.
“The fact that they are here and healthy and have some protection against COVID-19 is amazing. I’m thankful I got the vaccination when I got it,” White said. “I wanted to share my story so I can be an example to other women who have been through this and are on the fence. I was on the fence, too, so I get it. Now, there has been a lot of research. There’s so much more risk of having bad outcomes if you are pregnant and get COVID-19.”
The governor's post continues to say: "Vaccination is how we protect ourselves and those we care for from this virus. We have seen vaccine uptake increase since this program began, and we hope inspiring stories from individuals like Rebecca and the continued chance at $10,000 will further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination. Visit MOStopsCOVID.com/win to learn more."
