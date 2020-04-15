KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Regional public health officers and directors in the nine-county Kansas City metro area issued a recommendation to extend the local stay-at-home order.

On Wednesday evening, the Mid-America Regional Council sent a press release stating that they were recommending the stay-at-home order be extended through May 15.

“It’s important that we look at the data on the virus and react accordingly,” said Dr. Rex Archer, Director of the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department. “We believe this timeline is what is best for the region to keep people safe.”

Coordinated regional efforts are under way to ease restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so. The peak infection date in the metropolitan area may vary from statewide peaks in Kansas and Missouri.

“It’s very important that residents continue to comply with the stay-at-home orders,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. “We see that staying home is working and we hope to gradually ease restrictions as soon as it’s safe.”

"We recognize our metro residents are making tremendous sacrifices and are concerned about their jobs, their businesses and their families,” said Dr. Joseph LeMaster, public health officer for Johnson County, Kansas. “We are constantly looking at data to determine how we balance public health with economic concerns."

Public health officials remind everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home. The best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

· If you must be out, stay six feet or more away from others and wear a fabric or paper mask

· Wash your hands often.

· Avoid touching your hands to your face.

· Cover coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday the state now has 4,895 confirmed cases with 147 deaths.

On Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly extended the stay-at-home order until midnight on May 3.