RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Raytown School District noted on their website that a food service worker for the school district is “presumed positive for contracting COVID-19” and is seeking medical treatment.
They said the worker was not present on Tuesday when school district’s daily meals were served. However, the person did help prepare the meals on Monday.
They said that they are currently not aware of any other individual who who received a meal or works in the district who has tested positive or is showing symptoms.
They also noted all staff was checked by nurses before serving meals.
The health department immediately contacted the district after the presumptive positive case was detected. They said the health department told the district that “the risk is low."
However, out of an abundance of caution, the district is going to “suspend all meal distribution at all sites for the week of March 30-April 3, 2020. Raytown Middle School will be completely closed during this time; this includes medication pickup on Monday, March 30.”
Later in the week, they will communicate their new plan for serving meals.
They added the following in their online statement, too: “According to the CDC and U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA), ‘“there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.’”
On Monday, March 30, the school district sent KCTV5 News a release stating meals will be served starting Tuesday, March 31.
The Raytown School District is committed to providing meals to families during our closure for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you to Dr. Bedell and the KCPS School District for providing meals for our children this week.
Meals will be served at the Raytown Schools Education and Conference Center located at 10750 E State Rte 350, Raytown, MO 64138 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, March 31-April 3.
Meals will be provided outside of the building, delivered by district Food Services staff right to a family’s vehicle. District staff and lot indicators will provide direction to each meal pick up location outside of RSECC.
Out of an abundance of caution, Food Services will use staff who were not involved in last week’s food distribution for this week’s program. Questions can be directed to foodservices@raytownschools.org.
