RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown library closed until further notice due to a coronavirus exposure.
The Mid-Continent Public Library’s Raytown Branch, located at 6131 Raytown Road, was immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed positive for COVID-19.
The library said that the last time the staff member worked at the branch was June 30. If they are able to determine who was potentially exposed, they will notify customers.
“All library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work. Professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure. The Library is working closely with the Jackson County Health Department to determine all necessary and additional next steps. An announcement will be made when a reopening date is determined,” the library said.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority, and we are taking swift action to ensure we mitigate risk as much as we possibly can,” said MCPL Director and CEO Steven V. Potter.
