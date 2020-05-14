RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- After a battle with COVID-19 that lasted weeks, a Raytown dad has passed away.
We first showed you the story of Edgar Urriola nearly eight weeks ago.
On Thursday, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers spoke to his family about watching their loved one struggle with a deadly disease.
At the Urriola house, the front porch is a place of welcoming.
Family and friends have been there for Misty Donaldson-Urriola and her children for weeks now, offering comfort as their Edgar struggled against the coronavirus in the hospital.
“Family is everything to me,” she said. “It's so hard because you just don't know what's going to happen next.”
Edgar was one of the first COVID-19 patients treated at Research Medical Center. He spent more than 50 days in the hospital and, at times, it looked like he was getting better.
She said, “I'd tell people, ‘It's two steps forward one step back. Every day it's different.’”
This week, Edgar passed away at 46 years old. Misty said he'd had no underlying health conditions before he contracted the virus.
“I had no idea the last time I saw him would be the last time,” she said.
Her husband had been a wrestler in college. He coached youth sports teams and was active in their church.
“He was the best dad ever,” Misty said.
Right now, it's not safe to plan a large memorial service. However, his family knows there are many who will want to celebrate his life down the road.
“We're going to need a stadium,” Misty said. “The church isn't big enough. He touched so many lives.”
She said she is thankful for the medical workers who cared for her husband for weeks and for the love her community has brought to her front porch.
“We have to make a point to look after each other,” she said. “That's the only way we'll make it is together.”
Which is just as Edgar lived -- for others.
