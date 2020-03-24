RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) - Dozens of people are starting to feel the impact of the coronavirus in their own homes. We are hearing for the first time what it's been like to see a loved one fall ill.
“It's very trying. We have to be in self isolation, quarantine,” mother Misty Donaldson-Urriola said.
Life inside the walls of Donaldson-Urriola’s own home has been an adjustment for her and her family.
“We have a homeschool board here. Mom's schedule is here to help me stay on track,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
Their life changed in a matter of moments last week when her husband, Edgar started developing flu-like symptoms, then severe respiratory problems.
“When you go from a fever and not feeling well then you can't breathe, that's the scary part,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
Edgar is just 46-years-old and was otherwise healthy before the virus struck. Right now, he is in critical condition, isolated in a hospital with a ventilator.
“We can't see him. We can only have calls to check on him,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
A COVID-19 test came back positive for her husband, then over the weekend, her 8-year-old Matthew quickly developed a fever and passed out from dehydration.
“You never think it's going to happen to you, then your baby is laying on the floor helpless,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
Her son didn't meet the requirements for a test at Children's Mercy, but he is recovering now at home with the rest of the family.
“People don't realize it can hit close to home very quickly,” older brother Justin Urriola said.
Justin is trying to stay positive about the weeks to come.
“You just have to stay as strong as possible and support the people around you,” Justin said.
Their friends and neighbors have been stopping by with cards and groceries. At this point, they're asking only for prayers and for people to take this seriously.
“You gotta protect yourself and your kids. If you think you have symptoms, take that 14-day quarantine,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
Their family is living through an ordeal that could last for weeks, they fear the president's call for business to resume by Easter may be too early.
“I understand he doesn't want to cause chaos and freak people out, but we need to be smart,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
They don't know how Edgar came into contact with the virus, but they do know the pain thousands of families are experiencing because of it.
“We're just the beginning. It sucks but you have to think ahead because it's only going to get worse,” Donaldson-Urriola said.
