CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Raymore-Peculiar School District announced three additional employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Raymore-Peculiar School District said this brings the total positive cases to five and all five cases involve non-teaching employees who had worked in close proximity to each other.

“Upon identification of the first positive case, the District worked with the Cass County Health Department to determine next steps. At that time, the District closed the high school for deep cleaning and delayed the start of Summer School by one day. In addition, the employees and affected contacts have been required to follow health department guidelines for quarantine and testing before returning to work. As a result, these employees have not been at work or in contact with students attending Summer School,” the district said in a release.

The Cass County Health Department is conducting the contact tracing related to these cases.