CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Raymore-Peculiar School District announced three additional employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Raymore-Peculiar School District said this brings the total positive cases to five and all five cases involve non-teaching employees who had worked in close proximity to each other.
“Upon identification of the first positive case, the District worked with the Cass County Health Department to determine next steps. At that time, the District closed the high school for deep cleaning and delayed the start of Summer School by one day. In addition, the employees and affected contacts have been required to follow health department guidelines for quarantine and testing before returning to work. As a result, these employees have not been at work or in contact with students attending Summer School,” the district said in a release.
The Cass County Health Department is conducting the contact tracing related to these cases.
“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We will make adjustments to procedures and schedule changes, if circumstances warrant. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement safety measures during the pandemic,” the release continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.