PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – COVID-19 has cut out a lot of high school graduation ceremonies, first postponing them and then canceling them.
However, one local district went ahead with tradition on Friday night, right at the beginning of a heatwave.
Parents started lining up an hour before gates opened, elated by the Raymore-Peculiar School District’s efforts to make the commencement ceremony happen.
“We’re so excited to be out here and see our kids walk the stage,” Kelli Hurley said.
“For some of us, this is the only child we have and we won’t experience this ever again,” Christy Reichow noted.
This is the first year they’ve had it outside.
“We needed to contract for a stage, sound equipment and figure out a way to stream the ceremony and plan for some safety measures,” said Michele Stidham, Communications Director for the school district.
The grads all wore masks until they were seated in chairs that were spaced out.
The guests were also masked up.
Only four guests per student were allowed this year instead of 10.
And the grads got bottles of water, too. Because today was not the perfect weather for polyester caps and gowns, but that’s the chance you take when you have to move commencement from May to July.
“There’s a slight breeze so that might make it a little more comfortable,” Stidham said.
It was a small tradeoff to be able to have the ceremony at all.
“The fact that they changed our stadium into an amazing graduation is just a brings tears to a mama’s eyes,” Karie Labelle said.
“We’re grateful to be here and, personally, I don’t mind having to wear a mask if I get to see my son walk across the stage,” Hurley said.
Another way they kept attendance limited was to split the graduates into two separate ceremonies.
Tonight’s was for last names A through L. The other half of the alphabet walks tomorrow night, which is kind of a bummer if your best friend is in the other group. However, they’re also streaming on Facebook live. So, the mothers we interviewed said they and their children would all be watching what they call “their other kids.”
