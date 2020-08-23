RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Raymore-Peculiar School District said that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school district, the person is an employee at Raymore Elementary School.
The Cass County Health Department is contact tracing and notifying people who may have been exposed.
The employee and anyone affected is required to following the health department's quarantine and testing procedures before they can return to work.
"The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority," the school district said. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to implement safety measures during the pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.