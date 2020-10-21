RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) – A Ray-Pec South Middle School teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The Cass County Health Department and school district administrators have conducted contact tracing and notified individuals who were potentially exposed and need to quarantine related to this case,” the district said.
Community members are urged to continue health precautions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and sanitizing frequently- touched surfaces.
