PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- In a special board meeting Friday, the Raymore-Peculiar school board voted to require face masks in all indoor settings when physical distancing cannot be achieved.
The board voted 6-0-1 to start the school year with masks.
In a message from Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, he says that the school has seen a number of quarantines of unvaccinated, unmasked students during the first week of indoor activities.
"Regardless of individual views on face coverings," Dr. Slagle said, "our families want their children to be in school, and this change will improve our ability to keep classrooms and schools open."
Ray-Pec schools start class Monday, August 23.
