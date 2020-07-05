CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Raymore-Peculiar School District learned that one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
As a precaution, the start of middle and high school summer classes will be delayed until Tuesday, July 7. They will use Monday to deep clean the building.
Athletic activities and such that take place outside the building will go on as planned.
The K-5 classes will start on Monday as planned.
The Cass County Health Department is handling contact tracing and working with the school to verify what should be done next.
The employee and any other people affected will have to quarantine and be re-tested before coming back to work.
No other information is available at this time.
