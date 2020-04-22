RICHMOND, MO (KCTV) — While some hospitals in the metro have been slammed during the COVID-19 activity, smaller community and rural hospitals across the nation resemble ghost towns.
Smaller rural hospitals like Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Missouri, must follow the same protocols all hospitals are implementing—limiting access, canceling elective procedures and screening everyone who comes in the facility.
Once inside, it can be tough to find a patient. On one recent day, there were only two inpatients, the emergency department was empty, and only two people, other than staff and the KCTV5 News crew, graced the hallways.
“We keep calling it the calm before the storm,” a nurse said. “But this hospital is ready.”
The hospital has a negative pressure room and a wing with plastic zippered curtains for isolation, but they haven’t yet treated a single COVID-19 patient.
It’s the same story for community and rural hospitals across the nation. Hospital CEO Earl Sheehy said that the loss of revenue has been tremendous, but Ray County Memorial is in better shape than most.
Sheehy explained that the hospital is debt-free and has reserves. Still, staff members have been asked to give up an eight-hour shift per pay period.
With the suspension of many hospital services during the pandemic, many rural hospitals will not survive without help in the form of financial aid.
Rural hospitals have been struggling for years. Since 2005, 170 hospitals nationwide have shuttered their doors. According to Kaiser Health News, 11 million people - 3 percent of the population - live in a county with no hospital.
Sheehy said the key to saving rural hospitals is accurate, rapid testing. Right now, it takes 24-36 hours to get results of a COVID-19 test, but Sheehy said it needs to be 15-20 minutes.
Getting answers more quickly saves hospital resources and allows hospital to begin moving ahead with most procedures and in-person therapies.
That rapid testing will be even more crucial in the fall, when health experts predict a second, stronger wave of the corona virus will hit the area.
