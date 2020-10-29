RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Ray County Health Department is canceling in-person services until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 case in their clinic setting.
WIC and other health department services can be provided by phone, depending on available staff.
If you have questions, call 877-435-8411.
The health department will provide updates regarding their available services over the next two weeks.
