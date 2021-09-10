BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Rae’s Café was open for business Friday morning despite health orders to close.

A new order from the health department was delivered as customers lined up for breakfast.

“There’s no court order! So, this is all they can do!” declared the owner Amanda Wohletz.

Wohletz smacked the order down on the table outside where customers pay a dollar cover charge to enter the restaurant which now considers itself a private club.

“Have a great day. I’ll leave it right there for everyone to see,” Wohetz said.

The new order was delivered with the support of Jackson County sheriff's deputies who calmly walked by as customers cackled about the “drama” and proclaimed they will “not wear a mask.”

The new Jackson County Health Department order reads “Violation of this Order constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment or other remedies available under law.”

This comes after a public battle between the Jackson County Health Department and Rae’s Café’ located in Blue Springs.

Jackson County businesses turn into private clubs to avoid mask order Rae’s Cafe is no longer alone in its shift to private club ownership in an attempt to avoid the mask order in Jackson County.

The restaurant lost its food permit for violating the county’s mask ordinance. It reopened as a private club with a dollar cover charge.

The county says they are seeking court orders from the judge to permanently close Rae’s Café.