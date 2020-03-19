GENERIC: QuikTrip logo
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A spokesman for QuikTrip confirmed to KCTV5 News on Thursday that stores on the Missouri side will no longer be selling fresh pastries and roller grill items due to COVID-19. 

This temporary discontinuation includes hot dogs, taquitos, and donuts. 

The change will remain in effect until further notice. 

There has been lots of chatter online throughout the day about changes at the convenience stores. Most of those rumors related to their kitchens and soda fountains.

However, the spokesman could only confirm the changes to the roller grills and fresh donuts. 

No other information is available at this time. 

