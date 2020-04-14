LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) - At Blue Lotus Family Medicine in Lee’s Summit, it is absolutely calm, but on Monday, it was a whole different story.
“I think yesterday was really the first day that this parking lot and these medical offices have been this busy,” Director of Business Development at Summit Lending Bobby Kerr said.
Loads of cars lined the parking area Monday for drive-thru antibody testing.
“In theory, this test will be able to tell you whether you are currently infectious or whether you have had COVID-19 virus recently,” Physician and Owner of Blue Lotus Family Medicine Dr. Tiffanny Blythe said.
But Dr. Blythe says the test has many limitations, including a 12% false negative potential.
“That is usually when people are using it outside of the recommended time window which is about seven to ten days after exposure or infection and maybe up to 12 weeks after exposure,” Dr. Blythe said.
And it can also provide false positives as well. Out of the 80 tests done Monday, Dr. Blythe says about 6% to 7% tested positive. But along with many medical officials, Dr. Blythe encourages people to remain cautious no matter the result.
“This test will not tell you if it is okay to go back to your regular life as people are calling it,” Dr. Blythe said.
They encourage people to still wear masks in public, wear gloves if possible and wash hands frequently.
“There is a 14% reinfection rate we think so even if you have had it doesn’t mean you can’t get it again,” Dr. Blythe said.
Blue Lotus Family Medicine will offer drive-thru testing Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue offering it Monday and Friday for the next several weeks.
All of their services are $50 or less, and each test takes roughly ten minutes.
After the test, all results are sent to the county health department and if you do test positive, the county health department will take over with additional questions and testing.
