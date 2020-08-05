KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer says his department and the Chiefs have had major conversations and exchanged many emails. He says the Chiefs are exploring lots of options.
“I’d be totally on board with putting Patrick in a plastic bubble and have him walk around like, ‘Bubble Boy’ to make sure nothing happens to him. He is a treasure,” Chiefs fan John Stoner said.
Jokes about protecting Mahomes at all costs aside, Chiefs season ticket holder John Stoner is preparing for the possibility that he and thousands of other Chiefs will have to watch the team on television instead of at Arrowhead because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s so much else going on. People dying and getting ill. If we get the games, we get them. If I can’t go, I’d like to watch it on T.V.,” Stoner said.
Other Chiefs fans agree they likely won’t be cheering from inside Arrowhead this year.
“Like zero percent chance. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I would love for it to happen but it’s probably not,” Chiefs fan Brandon Francois said.
Stoner says he is thankful the Chiefs credited season ticket members their 2020 payment. Fans were worried about how the Chiefs would fairly re-seat the entire season ticket base with reduced capacity.
“Who would want to sell 30,000 to 40,000 tickets and then realize they are only allowed to have 10,000?” Stoner questioned.
Just how many fans could fit inside Arrowhead Stadium and meet social distancing and other guidelines has not been announced, but it’s being discussed in great detail. Health department leaders in 30 cities with MLB and NFL teams are collaborating on recommendations.
“We’ve had a brief review of literally over 100 pages of guidelines, recommendations that they are trying to do to figure out how to open up with actual fans in a safe way,” Kansas City, Missouri Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer said. “It really depends on do our rates stabilize here.”
Local positive COVID-19 rates and rates in other NFL cities will be factored into decisions. Many questions remain.
“What happens at half time? A lot of people go to the restrooms. How do we manage social distancing in the restrooms? How do we look at ventilation rates?” Dr. Archer questioned.
Chiefs Kingdom will be supporting the reigning Super Bowl champions, they just don’t know how yet.
“If we don’t play football this year, I’m going to claim we are champions again and keep bragging,” Stoner said.
The Chiefs previously announced season ticket members who retain their 2020 funds as a credit for 2021 will be given first access to purchase single-game tickets in a priority order, based on their tenure. Any remaining single-game tickets will be offered to the public.
