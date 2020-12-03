WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Although the CDC and state health department have provided options for shorter quarantine periods, Wyandotte County, Kansas, will be keeping theirs at 14 days.
On Thursday, the county said that a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 is best for Wyandotte County right now.
“It can take up to 14 days after exposure to the virus for someone to develop COVID-19. That has not changed,” said Elizabeth Groenweghe, Chief Epidemiologist with the unified government's health department.
Groenweghe continued to say, “Reducing the quarantine timeline could increase the risk for further COVID-19 spread in our community. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, the best way to protect the people you care about is to quarantine for a full 14 days.”
