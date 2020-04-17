KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been rumors going around that there will be a protest against the stay at home order on Monday at noon in downtown Kansas City.
The event doesn’t have an exact location, however.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with one gentleman who didn’t feel comfortable speaking on camera about the event, but said he is going and that he is aware of many people going on Monday.
We did see a protest happen this week in Lansing, Michigan, where thousands of people gridlocked the streets.
There is also a plan for a rally on Tuesday at noon in Jefferson City.
So, with the possibility of a protest set to happen in downtown KC, we spoke with the KCPD to see how they plan to enforce it.
If it’s true that a number of people plan to protest, then the KCPD said they are prepared. They plan to treat it like other mass gatherings and protests in the past.
Generally, the department tries to find the event organizer and contact them early, but in this case they haven’t been able to pinpoint the organizers yet.
Depending on what happens Monday afternoon, the department said they’ll be sure to balance protecting freedom of speech and providing a safe environment.
“The enforcement aspect of what we would do at a protest is not swayed by social distancing or anything else like that,” Captain David Jackson said. “We would be looking at the other laws that come into effect and other ordinances that come into effect like what we would do at any other protest.”
With that being said, the KCPD said that if there is a protest and you do attend to please be mindful of social distancing and keeping the environment as safe as possible.
