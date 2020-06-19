KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Even with the threat of coronavirus, events and gathering are becoming more common.
As some health professionals warn there could be a second wave of COVID-19 cases, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge met with a psychotherapist to explore how that could affect all of us mentally.
Doctors are starting to cautiously see patients inside of hospitals again. Some of those patients are dealing with the mental effects of a global pandemic.
“It’s really damaged their emotional stability,” said St. Luke’s Psychotherapist Monty Miller.
Shutting down the economy for months coupled with being stuck indoors is leaving people with mental side effects according to Miller.
“Feeling a lot of stress, feeling powerless with being cooped up at home, feeling bored and stressed,” he said.
Miller said the best way to cope is with structure.
He also said people should plan to quarantine all over again.
“Because they are kind of like living it up now, they’re feeling some freedom and they’re going back to getting gout and socializing and hanging out with friends,” he said.
Not being as cautious as we should, leads to the potential for a second wave in COVID-19 cases.
“Well, I think it’s going to affect them drastically,” Miller said.
In an attempt to help, the Missouri Department of Mental Health announced a new program called “Show Me Health.” It will provide Missourians with education, training, coping skills, and connections to community resources.
“We’re still learning about COVID-19 and have much more to learn, but we do know that it has not only stressed our systems and businesses, it has also stressed our citizens,” said Mark Stringer, Director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Miller said that if you’re feeling any level of stress during this time, the free resources can be a great first step.
He said, “Sometimes it’s just a validation that, ‘OK. What I’m feeling is normal and not going to last forever.’ It’s more of a situational depression or situational anxiety.”
If you’re looking for more of a one-on-one approach, Miller said his team is seeing patients online and in the office.
