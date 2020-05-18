LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - A new change could be coming to downtown Lawrence.
“I think businesses need to get creative now more than ever to find new revenue sources,” Lawrence resident Laura Smith said.
Shops may be able to sell booze as a secondary aspect of their business.
“This is a very specific request by one business. Sunflower Outdoor and Bike Shop, which is one of our cornerstone businesses,” Sally Zogry with Downtown Lawrence Inc. said.
If passed by the Lawrence City Commission, it would give any of these businesses, even clothing stores, the option to possibly sell alcohol.
It would change a current code that’s been in place since the 70s.
“It requires that if you are selling alcohol on premise, 55% of your sales have to be from food,” Zogry said.
The proposed resolution would flip that by allowing shops to sell alcohol as long as alcohol sales were less than 45%.
Though, Zogry says it’d only be a temporary change in effect until the end of June 2021.
“To see if it’s actually feasible. Does it work,” Zogry said.
On top of alcohol sales, the Downtown Lawrence Inc. is looking at other ways to keep businesses afloat. One of those ways is by expanding sidewalks.
“Restaurants especially, it’s really hard hit when you’re restricted with how many seats you can have,” Zogry said.
Expanding the space will allow for more outdoor seating, while maintaining social distancing requirements.
“We want to make sure we’re being safe, we’re being welcoming, we’re allowing people to social distance but we’re allowing our businesses to be creative,” Zogry said.
“I’m all for anything that gets people out in a safe way and keeps the businesses open,” Smith said.
On Tuesday night, the Lawrence City Commission passed the proposed resolution unanimously allowing businesses in Lawrence to sell alcohol.
