LOS ANGELES, CA (KCTV) -- AEG presents, which owns and operates the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, will require concertgoers and staff to show proof of vaccination starting no later than Oct. 1.
On Thursday, AEG Presents posted on their website and Facebook announcing the new policy.
In their Facebook post they said, "For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers."
Their new policy will apply to all their venues across the United States, not just the Arvest Bank Theatre. The theatre has put a link to the new policy at the top of their website.
Here is some of what AEG Presents' website says about the policy:
"The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than October 1, 2021.
Several venues have already been following local government vaccination mandates, with others anticipated to come in the weeks leading up to October 1.
The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.
Leading up to October 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of show date where permitted."
You can read their full release about policy and view an FAQ they put together by clicking here.
The Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland is located at 1228 Main St. in Kansas City, Missouri.
Some other notable theaters that AEG Presents owns and operates include Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel in New York and The Roxy and El Ray Theatre in Los Angeles. They also run the Coachella Music & Arts Festival and The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
