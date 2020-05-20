WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Trump is scheduled to meet with the governors of Arkansas and Kansas at The White House Wednesday afternoon.

They're expected to discuss their states' partnership with the federal government as they reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arkansas' Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson, has said bars and restaurants were free to open in many parts of the state.

He also announced a bold plan to test all staff and residents of every nursing home in the state.

Gov. Kelly announces modified Phase 2 Kansas reopening plans Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced modified details of the second phase of the state’s reopening Tuesday following stay -home orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Democratic governor, Laura Kelly, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that her state will move to phase two of reopening this Friday.

That means state-owned casinos and entertainment venues like arcades, trampoline parks, theaters, museums and bowling alleys may open up along with organized sports tournaments and practices.

Kelly has stressed they all must adhere to guidelines and social distancing.