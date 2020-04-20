FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.
President Trump posted a tweet Monday around 9 p.m. stating the order.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
The president says it's to protect people from the coronavirus and the jobs of Americans.
The move comes just hours after the president said parts of the country are ready to start reopening and would likely face major legal challenges.
