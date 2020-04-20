Trump's name will be added to stimulus checks

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon/AP

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States.

President Trump posted a tweet Monday around 9 p.m. stating the order.

The president says it's to protect people from the coronavirus and the jobs of Americans.

The move comes just hours after the president said parts of the country are ready to start reopening and would likely face major legal challenges.

