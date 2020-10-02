Trump condemns 'all White supremacists' after refusing to do so at presidential debate

President Donald Trump condemned "all White supremacists" Thursday evening. In this image, Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) --- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

The president tweeted shortly before midnight Thursday that he and his wife tested positive. 

Earlier in the evening, he said they began quarantining after news of Hope Hicks testing positive. Hicks is an advisor to the president. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.