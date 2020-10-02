WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) --- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president tweeted shortly before midnight Thursday that he and his wife tested positive.
Earlier in the evening, he said they began quarantining after news of Hope Hicks testing positive. Hicks is an advisor to the president.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
