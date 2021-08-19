JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- President Joe Biden has announced people working at long-term care facilities and nursing homes will now be required to get vaccinated.
The number of residents vaccinated at nursing homes in Kansas and Missouri is good, but when it comes to staff members it’s a whole different story.
“About 100% of our residents are vaccinated,” said Anthony Columbatto, VP of Health and Community Services John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit.
Columbatto says that number drops to 65% when talking about their associates being fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC's website, Kansas has 59% of their long-term facility and nursing home staff who are vaccinated as of Sunday. Meanwhile, it’s 48% in Missouri.
“It does not surprise me. However, it is frustrating and it is unfortunate,” said Columbatto.
That's one of the reasons President Joe Biden recently made the announcement requiring nursing home and long-term care facility workers to get vaccinated.
“More than 130,000 residents in nursing homes have sadly, over the period of this virus, passed away,” said Biden.
John Knox Village is now waiting to hear how exactly the mandate will go into effect.
“Our highest priority is keeping our residents and associates safe. So, even though we have been wearing masks, practicing good infection control, the vaccine is the best tool. We have to keep everyone safe, so we are 100% supportive of the mandate,” says Columbatto.
