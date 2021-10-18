PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- The Prairie Village city council will allow the city's mask mandate to expire at 9 p.m. October 31.
At Monday night's council meeting, members discussed current cases in the county and other measures being taken by fellow metro cities. Currently, KCMO and Jackson County have mask mandates in effect.
There was a motion to extend the mandate until November 7, a day after the Jackson County, Missouri ordinance is set to expire. The motion failed 5-7.
The council cited falling numbers in Johnson County as a reason to let the mandate expire.
Several members of the city council urged local businesses to enact their own mask requirements inside public spaces.
