PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Masks will be required for those in Prairie Village starting next Tuesday.
On Monday, the Prairie Village City Council approved Ordinance No. 2454 that requires face coverings to be worn in all indoor public spaces in the city starting Aug. 24.
This applies to everyone 5 years old or older.
The mask requirement will stay in place until at least Sept. 30. At that point, it could be extended depending on how things are going with the pandemic.
Exceptions to the requirement are:
Private residential properties, or offices or workspaces that are not open to customers or the public
Churches, synagogues, mosques, or other places of religious worship,
Public or private schools
Government facilities not owned or operated by the City of Prairie Village
- Businesses that require proof of vaccination from everyone entering their establishment, regardless of age
The full ordinance and list of exemptions can be viewed online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.