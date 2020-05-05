PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – The city of Prairie Village said the Prairie Village Pool Complex will not open this summer due to safety concerns.
The city said on Tuesday the decision to keep the pool closed was made by the city council based on recommendations from city staff in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We know this is a disappointing decision,” said Assistant City Administrator Meghan Buum, who oversees the City’s recreation programs. “It will be a tough summer for our community. We considered several alternatives to accommodate the Reopen Kansas Plan and CDC guidelines, but what it ultimately comes down to is the safety of our community and pool staff, most of whom are under the age of 18.”
Another factor in the closing was having to train 50 lifeguards while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“While we heard suggestions on how to enforce social distance among patrons, one problem we kept coming up against was how to provide required lifeguard certification training while maintaining six feet of separation between guards,” Buum said. “For example, it typically takes three guards in close proximity to perform a spinal rescue.”
After a lengthy discussion during the city council meeting on May 4, the council ultimately voted 10-2 to close the pool. The timing of the decision was in part to allow seasonal staff to seek other employment opportunities.
