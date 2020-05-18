PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - Right now, wearing masks is encouraged, but not required in all of the Prairie Village businesses KCTV5 News went into Monday. If the council votes in favor of the ordinance Monday night, not wearing one could land you a $25 fine.
Out and about in Prairie Village, more people have masks on than not. Signs at many businesses encourage them and some spots have free masks on hand to give to customers.
But should they be required?
“I think it’s a good thing. We have a lot of older clients that come around and things like that,” Brookside Optical Manager Joe Alvarez said.
Alvarez is in favor of the proposed city ordinance that would require signs at all business entrances stating masks must be worn the entire time you’re there.
“I’m just not in favor of the city telling us what we have to do,” Bag and Baggage Owner Tim Bleish said.
Bleish wants all of his customers to wear masks in his luggage store but is not going to make it mandatory.
“I don’t want to be the law and make them have to wear a mask, but we would highly encourage it,” Bleish said.
He has employees who feel differently though.
“I think it would be great,” Bag and Baggage Manager Erin Leonard said.
Leonard feels it’s just a way for the city to support healthy habits.
“I do think it could be hard to enforce, but if it’s required, maybe most everyone would go ahead and wear one and then it just makes it safer for everybody,” Leonard said.
The Prairie Village Police Chief is worried about enforcement as well. He told the city council in a past meeting that he’s, “concerned about the impact of available resources to enforce the ordinance on a consistent basis” and worried “about the department’s reputation being at stake if officers are asked to take enforcement actions.”
Every business owner KCTV5 News spoke with says they’ll comply with whatever the city decides. Some customers have mixed feelings.
“I don’t think it’s fair to ask people to be put in a position of forced mask wearing. I don’t think that’s ok,” employee Rachel Daniels said.
“We should air on the side of being safe,” employee Debbie Williams said.
The requirement would apply to everyone five years old and older. There would be an exception for customers at restaurants, salons, or gyms, where wearing a mask impedes the service you would get at those businesses.
Monday night, the Prairie Village City Council voted down the ordinance 7-5.
