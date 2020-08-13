PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – “Mask shaming.”
You’ve likely seen it around town and online. Now, a Prairie Village Councilwoman and teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District is posting photos of children without masks on.
KCTV5 News reached out to the teacher’s school and heard from parents who say this public shaming is not right.
The children in the pictures are outside, so are they breaking the mask mandate?
Well, yes. Prairie Village follows the governor’s executive order, which requires masks to be worn outside if you are not social distancing. That includes parks.
Councilwoman Jori Nelson has something to say about that.
“So many parents and kids have given up,” said the caption on a post from Nelson.
Sadie McCue, a Babysitter, said, “I think it’s a little disappointing to see a grown adult using her social media that way.”
“I would be furious, I’ll say that,” said Brandy Anderson, a mother.
Jessica Cecil is also a mother. “It’s a little disheartening to know that an adult is bullying small children,” she said.
They are children who many parents said don’t completely understand the pandemic we’re in.
“This is a new lifestyle for anyone to have to wear a mask all day every day, no matter where you go,” Brandy Anderson said.
KCTV5 News called, emailed, and even knocked on the councilwoman’s door to get her side of the story. There was no answer.
She did post this caption on one of the photos: “You are not keeping your kids safe… so we in turn their teachers will be unsafe in a few weeks. Your concern for our health and well being is underwhelming. 6 feet social distancing? Masks? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller? We have no business going back into buildings when this is occurring outside of school. Thanks.”
“I understand everyone has a lot of opinions about all of this and generally strong ones,” McCue said. “I also think that shaming children in any form is something that we know better than to do as adults.”
The Chief Communication Officer for the Shawnee Mission School District, where Nelson teaches sent this statement to KCTV5 about her posts: “We do not have a specific policy related to posts for district staff/employees, for times when school is not in session, when they are not using school equipment, and when the individuals being impacted are not specifically identified as Shawnee Mission School District students.”
Parents we talked to said everyone needs to practice grace.
“I would say they probably need to be a little more pragmatic about the situation and just understand that there’s small children that don’t understand what’s going on,” Cecil said.
We reached out to the city of Prairie Village for a comment on Nelson’s posts. The public information officer said the city does not weigh in on the personal opinions of councilmembers.
