KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - With Arrowhead limited to 22% capacity, many fans will flock to the Power and Light District for their watch party Thursday night.
The first change you’ll notice is the way you get into the Power and Light District. On Thursday, the entrance will be through a smaller breezeway on Walnut Street, but there’s more.
“We have Super Bowl champions! Like this is the time to celebrate them,” Power and Light District Director of Marketing Rachel Waller said.
A celebration Waller hopes you enjoy at their venue Thursday. For the Chiefs season opener, but before you start reminiscing about Power and Light District’s Chiefs Super Bowl environment, Waller says this time around will be different.
“Generally during any watch party, this would all be just open space, we would just have standing room only, but with COVID and social distancing, we added picnic tables all throughout the KC Live block,” Waller said.
And on each table is now your way to order food.
“People can order from Guys Dive, McFadden’s and Pizza Bar and the food is brought out to them so it’s contactless ordering, contactless pay,” Waller said.
If you get thirsty, the Shandy Bar is open.
“You open up the bar doors and everyone is like, I want a beer, but we have stickers and we will be adding more for Thursday,” Waller explained. “It just keeps it from being too mass crowded.”
As well as the popular living room.
“People are really used to coming up here and getting a drink so we have the decals on the floor and there is plexiglass so they are keeping that distance from each other,” Waller said.
Waller says anytime you leave your table, masks are required to be worn. They’ve also added a new 360 camera tower in the center of the Power and Light District for security. But also to showcase the crowd on the big screen.
“Instead of having a couple of cameramen running around the Live Block, we’ve got a central tower that can help us do that,” Waller said.
Fans will have to reserve tables and as for those who decide to walk in, they will be allowed in on a first come, first serve basis until their limited roughly 10% capacity is reached.
“It’s going to be a lot different experience, but people can still really expect that same fun environment just a lot less people,” Waller said.
