LAWRENCE, KS. (KCTV) --- The University of Kansas is reporting nearly 500 positive cases of the coronavirus among its student population.

In an update posted on the university's Website Friday, there were 474 positive cases from over 21,000 tests results. The positivity rate is 2.18 percent.

Over half of the cases the university said are linked to the sorority and fraternity communities at KU.

There were 270 cases reported of 2,698 individuals tested.

The numbers were announced days after the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department issued quarantine orders for nine sorority and fraternity houses.

No hospitalizations were reported.

