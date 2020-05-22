KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, Kansas City Parks and Recreation said that the city’s pools will not be opening for the 2020 season.
KC Parks said that “due to ongoing health concerns,” the 14 pools and 14 spray grounds will remain closed.
They said the decision was made after “much deliberation and consultation” with the city’s health department as everyone works to stop the spread of COVID-19.
KC Parks said they feel that this is the best decision for the community.
