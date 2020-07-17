PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) – In most years, it would be fair season. This year, small towns are scaling back their summer festivals in light of the pandemic.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look at a celebration in Pleasant Hill that's encouraging people to celebrate but do so while spread out.
As small towns cancel local fairs and carnivals, some are looking for alternative ways to celebrate their city. In Pleasant Hill, they’re hosting an event they call the UNfair.
Businesses in Pleasant Hill have already been hit hard this spring and summer by the pandemic and resulting recession.
Normally, this week would be one of their largest gatherings. The nearby Cass County fairgrounds would normally draw thousands of people to the historic downtown, but the fair and carnival were cancelled this year.
That's why the town is holding a much smaller event Friday night and Saturday. It's more like a farmers' market or craft fair, with food trucks and a band playing.
They said they're trying to keep it small and spread out.
“We want to keep a healthy town, so we've been thoughtful in our planning,” said business owner Sarah Tangblade. “We have hand sanitizer and handwashing stations, and everything's spread out. This is an example of how, if you're creative, it's absolutely possible to have some hopefulness and normalcy in a stressful year.”
