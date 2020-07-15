Platte County Health Department.jpg
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Platte County Health Department announced a mask mandate effective Thursday.

The Platte County Health Department said in a release that the decision was made as there was a dramatic increase in the positive test rates since June 24. They do note that this increase is not due to test availability.

Businesses will be asked to post a sign on their doors depicting the following:

“Masks must be continuously worn to enter and remain at these premises by order of the Platte County Health Department,” the release stated.

