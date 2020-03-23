PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Health officials in Platte County said they now have the county’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The notice was posted to the Platte County Health Department website Monday. County officials said this was a laboratory confirmed case.
Like the other four counties in the metro and Kansas City, Platte County has restrictions on private and public gatherings that go into effect Tuesday. Those restrictions are currently set to remain in place until April 24.
The health department is also changing its operations in response to the coronavirus. The offices are only open from specific “essential” services, including getting birth or death certificates, WIC appointments and communicable disease investigation.
Platte County is temporarily not offering lead testing, blood pressure checks, immunizations or pregnancy tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.