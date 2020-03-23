PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Health officials in Platte County said they now have the county’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The notice was posted to the Platte County Health Department website Monday. County officials said this was a laboratory confirmed case.

Like the other four counties in the metro and Kansas City, Platte County has restrictions on private and public gatherings that go into effect Tuesday. Those restrictions are currently set to remain in place until April 24.

The health department is also changing its operations in response to the coronavirus. The offices are only open from specific “essential” services, including getting birth or death certificates, WIC appointments and communicable disease investigation.

Platte County is temporarily not offering lead testing, blood pressure checks, immunizations or pregnancy tests.